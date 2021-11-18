Dani Alves is back home - FC Barcelona

Being presented to the fans at Camp Nou as a new Barça signing was so good for Dani Alves he decided to do it all over again. The legendary FC Barcelona right back was unveiled at the blaugranes' home for the second time in his career in front of a total of 10,378 fans.

Alves born to win and here to play - FC Barcelona

Dani Alves is the embodiment of passion, joy and football. He is a Barça fan like the rest of us, something he stated several times during his press conference presentation in Auditori 1899, alongside president Joan Laporta, vice-president Rafael Yuste and Director of Football Mateu Alemany.

Memphis, top scorer in European qualifying - FC Barcelona

Memphis has ended the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in brilliant fashion with two goals against Montenegro and one against Norway to ensure that Holland go straight into the finals as group winners. What’s more, the Barça striker was the top goalscorer in the UEFA zone.

Hoffenheim 0 - 5 Barça: Cruising to the quarter finals with yet another win - FC Barcelona

It's a procession of wins, and this latest WCL Group Stage match win guarantees Barça's place in the quarterfinals. Jonatan Giráldez' team went away to Hoffenheim and kept up their fine goalscoring form to run out 5-0 winners.

Joan Laporta: Messi or Iniesta returning? I don't rule it out - SPORT

Dani Alves was presented as a Barcelona player again on Wednesday and afterwards, he spoke to the media with president Joan Laporta. The latter was asked about whether Lionel Messi or Andres Iniesta might also return to Barcelona like Alves, and he did not say no.

Chelsea forward Ziyech emerges as January option for Barcelona - SPORT

It's no secret that Barcelona want to add to their attack in January and Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has emerged as the latest target. The club and no coach Xavi Hernandez agree that the team needs to improve in front of goal with the arrival of one or two players on loan until the end of the season.