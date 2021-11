This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat with Kevin Williams from the BarcelonaFootballBlog. We chat about the international break and what surprised us about World Cup Qualifying. Then we move on to the key topic, will Barcelona leadership give Xavi the time he needs to succeed at the club. Finally, we wrap up with some silly transfer rumors.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.