More squad members back from international duty - FC Barcelona

There's always work to be done at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. Xavi Hernández' squad had a training session this evening to continue preparations for the derby against Espanyol in Camp Nou this Saturday (9.00pm CET).

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Espanyol - FC Barcelona

Surely you don't want to miss Xavi's first game as coach? Set the alarm, circle it on your calendar, do whatever you need to, but remember that kickoff is at 9pm CET Saturday November 20. The legendary Barça midfielder's debut as boss sees the return of the La Liga and what better than the home derby match against Espanyol, unmissable!

Xavi, the derby expert - FC Barcelona

23 years after appearing in his first derby against Espanyol, and six years after the last, this Saturday Xavi Hernández will be experiencing the oldest game in Spanish football for the first time as a manger. As a player, Espanyol was the team against which he won the most games (25) and also scored the most goals (6). In fact, Xavi has played in the Barcelona Derby more times than any other player.

Alexia named GOAL Player of the Year - FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas has been named women’s player of the year by the website Goal following a poll of 23 million users. This is yet another accolade for the Barça captain, who was named UEFA Player of the Year and Midfielder of the Year last season.

Barça defender Eric Garcia: I see Guardiola and Luis Enrique in Xavi - SPORT

Eric Garcia watched Xavi Hernandez in Barcelona's first team when he was still a kid dreaming of succeeding at Camp Nou. Xavi will now be Garcia's coach at Barça and the centre-back has told SPORT in an exclusive interview that "sharing the dressing room with (Sergio) Busquets and having Xavi as coach is very special for me, I never would have imagined it."

Barcelona and Real Madrid to battle for Ajax right-back Mazraoui - SPORT

Barcelona are keeping an eye on the market for right-backs for next season. The club feel they need to strengthen in that area and have been following Noussair Mazraoui for a while, a player whose contract with Ajax is expiring and has not yet renewed.

Mingueza gets tough on Koeman: “Now the players believe in the coach” - SPORT

Oscar Mingueza has left no one indifferent in an interview with TV3. Mingueza has criticised Ronald Koeman and admitted the players didn't believe in the Dutch coach in the final months of his time in charge.

Chelsea ready to pay Barcelona midfielder's Gavi's release clause - SPORT

Gavi's explosion onto the scene this season continued last Sunday with another exhibition at La Cartuja as Spain beat Sweden to reach the 2022 World Cup. It's not gone unnoticed elsewhere, of course, and Champions League winners Chelsea are interested in signing the La Masia graduate.