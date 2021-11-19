Bareclona target Marcelo Brozović set to remain at Inter Milan - report

Reports in Italy are suggesting that Marcelo Brozović, who has been linked with a move to FC Barcelona, could remain with his current club, Inter Milan, after all.

The Croatian midfielder has been with Inter since 2015, but his contract is due to expire over the summer. For that reason, Barcelona have been interested in him. The club does not have a lot of funds and want to make signings when possible for free transfers.

When Brozović was asked whether he wanted to stay at Inter, he simply said “yes.” That goes along with reports in Italy which say that the negotiation over a new contract is going well. The expectation is that the 29-year-old will renew his deal the way his teammates Lautaro Martínez and Nicoló Barella.

Brozović is perhaps best-remembered for being one of the mainstays in the starting lineup when Croatia went all the way to the final in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Prior to playing in Italy, he played for Hrvatski Dragovoljac, Lokomotiva, and Dinamo Zagreb in his home country.