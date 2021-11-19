Nico Gonzalez lifts lid on Xavi’s training sessions at Barcelona

Nico Gonzalez has been talking about new coach Xavi and how the former midfielder has been helping him on the training ground since taking over at Barcelona.

The 19-year-old has made the breakthrough into the first team this season and is one of a host of talented midfielders at the Camp Nou currently.

Xavi already seems to be making an impact at Barcelona with Nico offering some insight into some of the new coach’s methods on the training ground.

“He is talking to everyone and is very close. At the end of training he comes and tells you what he wants from you. He helps us a lot and is spectacular. He treats us individually,” he said. “Especially in midfield he insists on many things that he thinks we have to improve. They always said about him that he turned his head and looked around constantly, and that is what he insists from us in training.” Source | El Periodico

Nico also spoke about how the “team is convinced” they can compete for La Liga, despite being 11 points off the top, and insisted he doesn’t mind where he plays for Barcelona as he’s “comfortable both as a pivot and an interior.”