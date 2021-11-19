Eric Garcia: I see things of Pep and Luis Enrique in Xavi

Eric Garcia didn’t mince words this week. The Barcelona defender discussed how he views Xavi in light of some pretty successful previous managers.

“I see things of Pep (Guardiola) and Luis Enrique in Xavi.” he said. “He’s a club legend and as a coach he’s at a very high level. His mentality captivated the players and his character is very important.”

The defender also admitted he was loving being back at Barcelona with Xavi charge after returning from Man City. He added, “Sharing the dressing room with (Sergio) Busquets and having Xavi as coach is very special for me, I never would have imagined it.”

Honestly, I really like his description of the new boss. There are certainly aspects to Xavi’s style that point to both Pep and Enrique’s style.

Garcia also commented on the new rules that Xavi put in place at the club.

“For me, they’re normal, I had them at City. You always need a little discipline.” Garcia | Source

Xavi will take charge of Barca for the first time on Saturday against Espanyol in La Liga.