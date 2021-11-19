Ilias, Abde and Jutgla train with Barcelona ahead of Espanyol clash

Barcelona youngsters Ilias akhomach, Ez Abde and Ferran Jutglà all trained with the first-team on Friday ahead of Xavi’s first game in charge against Espanyol.

⚠️ Ilias, Abde y Jutglà son los tres jugadores del Barça B que entrenan con el primer equipo. Podrían entrar en la lista de Xavi para el derbi #fcblive pic.twitter.com/SRBAaoKQ5E — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) November 19, 2021

The hosts will be without several key attackers for the derby at the Camp Nou with Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, and Ansu Fati all sidelined.

Barca’s injury situation could mean Xavi turns to youth, and he hinted he could hand out a few surprise call-ups in his pre-match press conference.

“We have to train after this press conference. I still don’t know which players will play but my feelings are good ones with the youngsters. The ones who were already there and those who have been promoted.” he said. “Ansu, Dembele, Martin, and Kun are out of the squad list so we will have to count on the youngsters. But they are prepared, we have seen it at Barca B, we have seen it last Saturday. Of course there could be some surprises but I haven’t decided yet my starting XI.”

Abde made his La Liga debut as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Alaves and could get another chance on Saturday, although Ilias is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the academy and seems to have caught Xavi’s eye already.