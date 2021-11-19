Barcelona midfielder Pedri suffers fresh relapse, out for another month - report

Barcelona look set to be without midfielder Pedri for another month after the teenager suffered another injury relapse.

The 19-year-old has already relapsed once from a thigh injury sustained in the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich back in September.

Catalunya Radio are now reporting he’s suffered another setback and will miss another month of action for the Catalan giants.

The news will be yet another blow for the midfielder who played 75 times last season for club and country but has managed just four outings in 2021-22.

Pedri also adds to Barcelona’s continuing injury problems and joins Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero, Ansu Fati, Sergino Dest and Martin Braithwaite on the injury list.

One of new coach Xavi’s priorities will be to try and sort out Barcelona’s injury problems which have been an issue all through the early weeks of the season.

The new boss admitted at his unveiling he was worried by the team’s injuries and there have already been reports he’s made changes to the physio department since taking over.