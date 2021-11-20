Barcelona pursuing Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen on a free transfer - report

Andreas Christensen, Chelsea’s Danish defender, is on the list of possible transfers for FC Barcelona, according to the latest reports. But, he will only join the Catalans if he refuses to renew his current contract with the blues.

That is because Barcelona are only considering him as a free transfer option. Club president Joan Laporta is looking to strengthen Xavi’s squad but is still unable to splash the cash as the club navigates a financial crisis.

Barcelona is said to have the player’s future “under control,” although nothing can be considered a done deal or close to it at this point. But with Christensen’s deal set to expire next June, he will be free to talk to clubs come January.

The 25-year-old Danish international began his career at Skjold Birkerød and Brøndby IF in his home country before signing for Chelsea. He spent a pair of years on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach before becoming a solid part of the London team’s set-up.

On another front, it seems the chances of Barcelona signing Raheem Sterling are falling due to economic issues. The Catalans have been rumored to be in for the Manchester City and England forward for a while.