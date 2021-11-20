DERBY PREVIEW | FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - FC Barcelona

Following the international break, La Liga is back at Camp Nou for what promises to be a very special match indeed. The return of the Xavi Hernández from Qatar to take charge of the first team has generated a huge wave of optimism at FC Barcelona.

At the Ciutat Esportiva on Friday Xavi Hernández gave his first pre-game press conference as FC Barcelona coach ahead of Saturday's debut for the new boss at home to Espanyol. The former Barça midfielder appeared confident and optimistic ahead of the La Liga derby with his squad eager to improve and turn the situation around in the league.

The derby is back on the fixture list, so here's a closer look at FC Barcelona's local rivals

Gavi has stolen all the headlines at Barcelona this season, but his fellow teenage midfielder Nico has also been mightily impressive. The 19-year-old Galician also broke into the first team at the beginning of this campaign and has astounded with his quality, maturity and fearlessness.

Barcelona are looking to bring in another centre-forward to cover Sergio Aguero’s absence given the Argentine is sidelined for the foreseeable future due to his heart problems. One of the men they’re keeping an eye on, according to Mundo Deportivo, is Arthur Cabral of Basel in the Swiss Super League.

Barcelona are hunting for a winger. Director of football Mateu Alemany says the club don’t have the ability to sign players at the moment but they have promised Xavi Hernandez they will do all they can to find someone who can play out wide and add goals.