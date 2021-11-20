Barcelona chief responds to Sergio Aguero retirement rumors

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has responded to rumors that striker Sergio Aguero is about to announce his retirement from football due to a heart condition.

Gerard Romero has reported that Aguero has already decided to hang up his boots and the club will hold a press conference next week to announce the news.

Yuste was asked about the report before Barcelona kicked off against Espanyol and insisted to Movistar it was not true.

“I deny these reports. Aguero has three months to see how this anomaly evolves,” he said. “They told us that he needed three months to evaluate if he could keep playing football or not.”

This is not the first time that rumors Aguero will be forced to retire have surfaced. The Argentine took to social media to issue a response during the recent international break.

“Given the rumors, I tell you that I am following the indications of the club’s doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days,” he wrote. “Always positive.”

Barcelona issued a statement ruling out Aguero for three months on November 1st following cardiac exams after he was taken off during the 1-1 draw against Alaves.