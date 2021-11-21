Barça 1-0 Espanyol: Winning start for Xavi - FC Barcelona

The Xavi era is off to a winning start! And in the local derby, no less. Barça put an end to a run of four games without a win in La Liga by seeing of Espanyol at Camp Nou. The three points are a massive boost to the team’s league position, and also a huge shot of morale going into Tuesday’s crunch European fixture against Benfica.

Xavi Hernández, another winning debut at Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

With the 1-0 win against Espanyol at Camp Nou on his debut, Xavi Hernández follows in the footsteps of many illustrious names who have recorded wins in their first games as Barça coach.

Ilias Akhomach, first debutant of Xavi era - FC Barcelona

Ilias Akhomach was one of the names of today’s derby with Espanyol. The 17-year-old was one of eight La Masia graduates in Xavi’s first starting XI, playing the first 45 minutes before being replaced by a fellow youngster Ez Abde, who made his own debut just three weeks ago.

Mateu Alemany: I'm optimistic with Dembele's contract renewal - SPORT

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany shed some light on the Ousmane Dembele situation. “With Ousmane we’ve been speaking for a few months, they know what we think,” he told Movistar. “His desire is to stay at Barca, his agents too and they are following the project."

Positive Xavi claims Barcelona must improve after Espanyol derby win - Football Espana

New Barcelona boss Xavi was delighted with a winning start on his Camp Nou return as his side edged out a 1-0 derby win over Espanyol. La Blaugrana were forced to hang on and survive a late storm of Espanyol chances on the night as Memphis Depay’ penalty proved enough to secure all three points for Xavi.

Barcelona and Sergio Aguero reportedly make retirement decision - Football Espana

Barcelona star Sergio Aguero has reportedly made the decision to retire from professional football on medical advice. Aguero has endured an injury disrupted start to life in Catalonia this season with his delayed club debut only coming on October 17.