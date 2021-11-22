Mateu Alemany ‘optimistic’ Dembele will stay at Barcelona

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany has offered an update on Ousmane Dembele’s future and says he’s confident the Frenchman will stay.

Dembele is still yet to agree a contract extension at the Camp Nou and will be able to talk to other clubs from January 1.

However, Alemany reckons Dembele does want to stay and is pretty happy to have seen Xavi arrive at the club as the new coach.

“With Ousmane we’ve been speaking for a few months, they know what we think,” he said. “His desire is to stay at Barca, his agents too and they are following the project. They tell me they are happy with Xavi’s arrival, I am especially optimistic with Dembele and I hope he stays.” Source | Movistar

Rumors around Dembele’s future are never far away with Manchester United linked to the Frenchman once again in recent days, although given the amount of attackers at Old Trafford currently that looks a little unlikely.

New coach Xavi talked up Dembele at his unveiling and will be hoping the forward returns to action soon. The Frenchman was ruled out with a hamstring problem straight after making his first appearance of the season against Dynamo Kiev.