FC Barcelona News: 22 November 2021; Umtiti contract update, Xavi rejects Van de Beek

Barcelona looking for formula to rescind Samuel Umtiti’s contract | Sport

Barcelona and Xavi are looking to find a way to rescind Samuel Umtiti’s contract and feel the best way forward is for the Frenchman to leave the club.

Xavi interested in bringing an Al-Sadd forward to Barça | Sport

Xavi is keen on bringing Al Sadd’s Algerian forward Baghdad Bounedjah to the Camp Nou. The striker has 11 goals this season for the Qatari side.

Sergi Roberto pushing for Barcelona start against Benfica | Football Espana

Sergi Roberto is pushing for a start against Benfica and could come into the team as Xavi makes changes for the Champions League match.

Barça coach Xavi Hernandez puts brakes on a move for Van de Beek | Sport

Xavi has put the brakes on a potential move for Donny van de Beek. The new boss doesn’t think the Catalans need another midfielder.

Messi says no to Barcelona return to rejoin Alves and Xavi | AS

Lionel Messi does not want to return to Barcelona and is determined to taste success during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

The schedule during the key week ahead | FC Barcelona

Barcelona have released their schedule for a busy week which brings a Champions League game against Barcelona and a trip to Villarreal in La Liga.

Grimaldo issues verdict on Xavi return ahead of Barca vs Benfica | Football Espana

Alex Grimaldo has been talking about Xavi’s return. He said, “I think that the arrival of Xavi could change everything, he could return the confidence that maybe they had lost a little.”