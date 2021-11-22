Barcelona midfielder Pedri wins 2021 Golden Boy award

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has won the 2021 Golden Boy award after playing a starring role for club and country.

The 18-year-old was the hot favorite to win the prestigious award and becomes just the second Barca player, after a certain Lionel Messi, to land the trophy.

Pedri’s enjoyed a stellar rise since signing for the Catalan giants from Las Palmas in the summer of 2020

He’s become not just a regular but a key player for Barca and Spain, winning the Copa del Rey and picking up a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Pedri follows in the footsteps of players such as Erling Haaland, Joao Felix, and Matthijs de Ligt who have also been crowned the best Under-21 in Europe in recent seasons.

Here’s what he’s had to say about his latest achievement.

“I thank Tuttosport for this trophy which makes me proud. Thanks also to all the members of the jury and the fans who have always supported me in this simply incredible 2021 for me,” he said. “And of course, many thanks to Barça, the national team, my family, my friends and obviously to all those who have been close to me day after day without whom I would not have been able to win the Golden Boy.”

The award is handed out by Italian newspaper Tuttosport who also revealed that Pedri won by an absolute mile from Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

Pedri collected 318 points against 119 for Bellingham and apparently “never in the history of the Golden Boy trophy has there been such a gigantic gap.”

Barcelona moved to secure Pedri’s long-term future recently. The teenager agreed a contract until 2026 with a €1 billion release clause in October.