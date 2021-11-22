Carles Puyol says Xavi needs time to succeed at Barcelona

One thing that most sane Barcelona fans can agree on is that we want Xavi to work out as manager. His becoming a successful Barca boss will certainly take some time and patience from all involved. From fan to Laporta, Xavi needs our patience. One person who certainly agrees with that sentiment is Carles Puyol.

“I know Xavi very well and I know he has prepared himself very well. I am convinced that he will do very well,” he said. “He has experienced moments as a player where we had difficult situations. Then we achieved great things with a great team. “We had not won anything and then we won everything by playing very good football. So he knows exactly what to do, and you have to give him time and confidence.” Puyol | Source

Puyol is spot on as usual in calling for a bit of calm when it comes to the manager. Now, we get to sit and watch one of the most fascinating times in club history.