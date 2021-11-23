BB podcast: Are Villarreal and Barcelona on the same La Liga trajectory?

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat with Zach Hicks from Villarreal USA. We discuss both our team's massive midweek Champions League games before diving into the season for Villarreal thus far. Is Unai Emery living up to the expectations this year? Finally, we preview the big matchup this weekend and both teams’ outlook in the league with only four points separating the two sides.

