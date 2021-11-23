PREVIEW: FC Barcelona v Benfica - FC Barcelona

After the Xavi era began with 1-0 victory in Sunday’s derby, another huge test comes just a few days later as FC Barcelona host Benfica in a crunch game that is practically a head-to head to decide which of the two teams progresses to the knockout stages.

Xavi Hernández has held his first Champions League press conference as Barça boss. He discussed a range of club issues and also analysed Benfica, who visit the Camp Nou for the Champions League group stage matchday 5 game on Tuesday (9.00pm CET).

First-team player Sergi Roberto continues to experience discomfort in his right thigh quadriceps muscle. He remains on the injury list until further notice.

Pedri was unstoppable in the race to become the Golden Boy. The FC Barcelona midfielder has won the prestigious award presented each year by Italian sports paper Tuttosport to the best footballer aged under 21. The prize will be awarded in a gala event to take place in Turin, Italy on 13 December.

Barcelona boss Xavi could raid his former club Al Sadd for Algerian star Baghdad Bounedjah in January. Xavi completed a return to the Camp Nou last month, as Ronald Koeman’s replacement with La Blaugrana, after two years in Qatar. The 41-year-old clinched the Qatar Stars League title at the end of 2020/21 with Bounedjah finishing as the league’s top goal scorer with 21 goals.