The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Benfica to Camp Nou for a crucial Champions League group stage game, and Xavi has called up the following 22 players for Tuesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Eric García, 31. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 11. Yusuf Demir, 14. Philippe Coutinho, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 17. Luuk De Jong

There is some very good news on the injury front as Ousmane Dembélé has returned from a hamstring issue and will be available for this one along with Sergiño Dest, who has recovered from a back problem and will also be in uniform. There are still several players missing, however: Ansu Fati (hamstring), Pedri (thigh), Martin Braithwaite (knee), Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Sergio Agüero (heart) are all out through injury, while Dani Alves is unavailable until January.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Piqué, García, Alba; Nico, Busquets, De Jong; Demir, Memphis, Gavi

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Wednesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

