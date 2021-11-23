WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a huge Champions League match between Barcelona and Benfica. Xavi’s Barça come into this one needing a win to clinch a place in the Round of 16 with a game to spare, but it won’t be easy against a Benfica side fighting for their European lives. This should be a fun one, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Group E, Matchday 5

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Sergei Karasev (RUS)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), BT Sport ESPN (UK), Canal+ Sport 5 (Nigeria), SONY TEN 1 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport Live (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!