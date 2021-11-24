Ronald Araujo says Barcelona left with ‘bitter taste’ after Champions League draw

Ronald Araujo admitted Barcelona were left with a “bitter taste” after being held to a 0-0 draw with Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The result means Barcelona remain in second place in the group ahead of the final round of fixtures but face a much tougher test that Benfica.

Barcelona head to the Allianz Arena to take on Bayern Munich, while Benfica host Dynamo Kiev and will fancy their chances of pipping the Catalans to second place.

Here’s what Araujo made of the game.

“We lacked the goal, which was the golden key to qualify. The attitude was very good, but it is to their credit that the ball did not go in. But it’s not over and there’s one game left. “We did what the coach asked us, press up. We only needed the goal. Dembélé can give us a lot, just like Ansu and the young players who have been playing these games. “There is a bitter taste because we wanted to win the three points here, in front of our fans, but we have to win now in Munich. “I’m fine. It was a fatigue cramp. I hadn’t played a whole game for two months.”

Araujo looked to have scored a late winner for Barcelona but saw his effort chalked off for offside, while Benfica also missed a late chance when substitute Haris Seferovic missed a sitter in injury time.