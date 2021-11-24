Barça 0-0 Benfica: All to be decided in Munich - FC Barcelona

Try as they could, FC Barcelona were unable to turn their superiority into goals on Tuesday night. The game with Benfica ended in a 0-0 draw and it means that although Barça’s destiny is still in their own hands, that will mean winning at the home of Bayern Munich on the final day.

What Barça need to do to qualify - FC Barcelona

Barça needed to beat Benfica to be certain of a place in the last sixteen, but the game ended 0-0 and instead nothing will be decided until December 8, when Barça visit Bayern Munich and Benfica host Dynamo Kyiv.

Xavi: We are Barça and we'll go to Munich to win - SPORT

Xavi could not hide his disappointment at the draw with Benfica but he was happy with the performance and attitude. “We were far superior to Benfica, but we were unable to score. If we had got one, we’d be talking about a great game, but we take a point that tastes of little.” said the coach.

Ronald Araújo says going to Bayern Munich will be "complicated but not impossible" - Football Espana

“We lacked a goal but we played a great game, the attitude was very good,” Araújo said post-match in comments carried by Marca. “We were able to look after their counter-attacks well. But we missed the goal that would have been the golden key in helping us qualify [for the last 16]."