Braithwaite says he will have an ‘important role’ at Barcelona upon return from injury

It can always be a bit nerve-racking when a new boss comes into the fold at your workplace. Where will I stand? Will they see my talents? Are they going to cancel my TV appearances?

All sorts of questions pop up in your head. Martin Braithwaite in particular has an interesting path forward because not only is he having to deal with a new boss, but he’s injured when the new boss comes into town.

However, according to Braithwaite, Xavi has assured the Danish striker he’ll serve an important role for the team when he returns.

“I have spoken with [Xavi]. He is clear about what he wants to do and what he wants to change. He knows how he wants to play, and that makes everything very clear. It will be very exciting.” Braithwaite | Source

Braithwaite also spoke about his current progress as he recovers from a knee operation that took place in September and saw him ruled out for four months. He added: “Everything is progressing nicely, it is going very well.”