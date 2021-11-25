Recovery session - FC Barcelona

After the 0-0 draw against Benfica on Tuesday evening, Xavi Hernández's squad returned to training on Wednesday. The session took place at the Ciutat Esportiva as the rain continued to fall just as did at Camp Nou in the Champions League the day before.

Three clean sheets in a row in Europe - FC Barcelona

Barça continue to improve in Europe. After starting the Champions League campaign with two consecutive defeats, the blaugranes have picked up seven points from their last three matches. Despite being held by Benfica at home on Tuesday evening, Xavi Hernández's team put in an excellent performance, keeping another clean sheet.

Ten wins in Germany a cause for optimism - FC Barcelona

After the home draw against Benfica (0-0), Barça will travel to Munich for the final game of the Champions League group stage. Their task is clear - win and go through to the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition for the 18th year in a row. History isn't on their side, however, as Barça have never won away at Bayern Munich.

Dembélé unscathed and working in gym after premature cameo - Football Espana

Ousmane Dembélé has come through Barcelona’s Champions Legue clash with Benfica unscathed. Dembélé was only cleared to play against Benfica on the morning of the game, and he was thrown in off the bench in the 66th minute with Barca still searching for a goal.

Barcelona have already started contract talks with Gavi - Football Espana

Barcelona have already begun contract talks with young star Gavi. Gavi is the latest young player to break through at Camp Nou, and he has already made an impact on the international stage.

Barcelona hoping to get Fati back ahead of Bayern clash - Football Espana

Barcelona are hoping to get Ansu Fati back from injury in the coming weeks. Fati has suffered a troubling hamstring injury following his return from a knee injury that kept him out for around a year. The injury has kept him out since early this month, and his recovery has been a little slower than expected.

Braithwaite confident of Barca role after Xavi discussion - Football Espana

Martin Braithwaite believes he will play an important part under Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona. Braithwaite has missed much of this season through a serious knee injury, and he is not expected back until the new year. The Dane started all three of Barcelona‘s first three games of the season, but his injury is a big setback.