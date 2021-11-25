Barcelona rule Pedri out for rest of year - report

New Barcelona coach Xavi reportedly won’t be able to count on Pedri until January 2022 after his latest injury setback.

The midfielder, who turns 19 today, has only made four appearances this season after picking up a thigh injury and then suffering two relapses.

According to Diario AS, Xavi has now been told that Pedri will not be available until next year by the club’s doctors.

The report adds that Xavi is none too impressed by the midfielder’s relapses and “has decided to put a stop to this nonsense and start from scratch” with regards his recovery.

The hope is that by handing Pedri more time to recover he will be a “great signing” in January when he does make his long-awaited return to action.

Pedri is a big loss but the emergence of Nico Gonzalez and Gavi this season has meant that Barca haven’t lacked for quality midfielders.

Indeed it will be interesting to see how Xavi lines up his midfield when Pedri is back to full fitness and ready for first-team action once more.