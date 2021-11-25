Barcelona head doctor sacked following Pedri, Dembélé, and Ansu Fati injury relapses

FC Barcelona have parted ways with their team’s head doctor after Pedri, Ousmane Dembélé, and Ansu Fati suffered relapses to their injuries. The arrival of Xavi to the coach’s bench has produced many changes in the team’s staff and this is just the latest one.

Lluís Til, the medical manager, and Xavi Yanguas, a club doctor, have been let go. Til, who is in charge of the medical services, has been seen as the “guilty party” in injuries that did not heal properly.

Of course, there is not usually one person who is at fault when this happens. Injuries are not always an exact science. But there has been a dissatisfaction with his work to this point.

Xavi Valle, a doctor for Barcelona B, will be in charge on a provisional basis. It is understood that Xavi wants Ricard Pruna to take charge. He is currently with Sharjah FC and will not be able to switch clubs until he can end his contract with the United Arab Emirates club.

Til and Yanguas’s exit comes after the departures of Juanjo Brau, Albert Roca, Xavi Linde, Jaume Bartrés, Raúl Peláez, and Jordi Melero from the club’s medical and sporting team following the arrival of Xavi.