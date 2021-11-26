The lowdown on Villarreal - FC Barcelona

It’s time for the first road trip of the Xavi Hernandez era, as Barça head down the Mediterranean coast to Villarreal for a Saturday 9.00pm CET kick-off. Let’s take a closer look at the opposition.

When and where to watch Villarreal v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The first away fixture since Xavi took charge of the team is at Villarreal. Kickoff local time is 9pm CET Saturday November 27, and to find out what time that is where you are, you need look no further than this page!

Dani Alves visits Museum, Barça Store and Barça Cafe - FC Barcelona

Dani Alves knows all about the Camp Nou, so today’s visit to the club facilities was more about re-acquaintance and getting to see some of the changes that have been made to the place as he toured the FC Barcelona Museum, the Barça Store and the Barça Cafe.

Barcelona 'begin talks' with Basel frontman Arthur Cabral - Football Espana

Whether Barcelona can pull off any deal remains to be seen, the club currently unable to sign players due to maxing out their La Liga salary cap. But if they can create enough space to do a deal, it’s expected Basel striker Arthur Cabral will be the chosen man. The 23-year-old Brazilian forward has been in sizzling form for Basel since signing permanently last year, scoring 42 goals in 56 league appearances.

Barcelona suffer injury blow as Pedri ruled out until 2022 - Football Espana

One thing Xavi could do with is getting a number of his players back from injury, but one player will now spent longer on the sideline than first thought. Young midfielder Pedri, who was recently awarded the Golden Boy award, has only played two La Liga games this season.