The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to El Madrigal for a huge La Liga game against Villarreal, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 11. Yusuf Demir, 14. Philippe Coutinho, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 17. Luuk De Jong, 33. Ez Abde, 37. Ilias Akhomach

For the first time in a while a Barça manager has no fresh injuries to worry about and Xavi is able to call up the same first team players that were in uniform against Benfica, as well as youngsters Akhomach and Ez Abde who return to the squad after being unable to play in the Champions League. Ansu Fati (hamstring), Pedri (thigh), Sergi Roberto (thigh), Martin Braithwaite (knee) and Sergio Agüero (heart) miss out through injury, while Dani Alves is unable to play until January.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, García, Alba; Nico, Busquets, De Jong; Demir, Memphis, Gavi

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Sunday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!