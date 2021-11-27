This Week in Barça Femení: Best in the World

Every time you think you’ve already seen everything that Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team can do, they go ahead and find a way to outdo themselves. Last week was no different when they traveled to Sevilla for what could have been a tricky league match.

It wasn’t tricky. At all. Far from it. In fact, it was a 10-star performance as the champions completely dismantled the hosts en route to a sensational 10-1 win, featuring four goals from Jenni Hermoso in what was the most dominant victory for Femení this season.

But that wasn’t the only noteworthy news from the week for Barça Women. Captain Alexia Putellas was named the 2021 Women’s World Best Player by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, a good omen for the Barça superstar ahead of Monday’s Ballon D’Or ceremony.

⭐ Alexia Putellas has been named as The World's Best Women's Player of 2021 by IFFHS. pic.twitter.com/6017gnvqvW — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) November 26, 2021

Alexia, alongside four of her Barça teammates (Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes, Lieke Martens and Jenni Hermoso) will attend the ceremony in Paris and is expected to be officially named the world’s best player by France Football. The captain is the overwhelming favorite to win the award after winning a Treble with Barça last season and continuing her form into the new campaign, and any other winner would be an absolute shocker.

Women’s club football is currently in an international break so Barça won’t play this weekend, but they will return to action next weekend with a home game against Athletic Bilbao to start a busy December in which they’ll finish the Champions League group stage and play El Clásico against Real Madrid.

Before all that, though, we will celebrate the coronation of the world’s best footballer. Bow down to Queen Alexia.