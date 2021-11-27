The squad for Villarreal - FC Barcelona

Abde and Akhomach are the two new faces with respect to the side that faced Benfica

Xavi: 'We need to take more risks' - FC Barcelona

The Barça manager offers his views ahead of the game with Villarreal on Saturday at 9.00pm CET

Xavi tells Puig how to save Barcelona career amid exit links - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez has told midfielder Riqui Puig what he must do to save his Barcelona career. Puig was linked with a move away from Camp Nou over the summer having failed to win over Ronald Koeman. But he gets a fresh chance under new boss Xavi, like the rest of the Barcelona squad.

Permanent move for Demir will cost Barcelona €10million - Football Espana

It’s still early in Demir’s loan spell, the youngster joining on a season-long loan deal from Rapid Wien, but Barca can activate their option to buy at any point.

Barça coach Xavi: The return of Dr. Ricard Pruna is fundamental - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez confirmed he wants Doctor Ricard Pruna to return to the club in a press conference on Friday. Xavi has already decided to get rid of Lluis Til and Xavi Yanguas, who until now had been in charge of the first team's medical department. Pruna is who Xavi wants to replace them. He was previously the doctor at Barça during Xavi's time as a player.

Barça forward Dembele puts Newcastle United's offer on hold - SPORT

Barcelona are continuing to work on renewing Ousmane Dembele's contract renewal, so far without success. New coach Xavi considers the Frenchman an important part of his project and the club will try and tie him down to new terms. For now, however, the offer does not satisfy Moussa Sissoko, the player's agent.

Ferran Torres Informs Pep Guardiola of Desire to Leave Manchester City - SI

Ferran Torres has informed Pep Guardiola of his desire to leave Manchester City, with one club identified as his choice of future club, according to an emerging report from Spain.