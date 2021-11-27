WELCOME TO EL MADRIGAL!!! The gorgeous home of Villarreal is the site of a huge La Liga match between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to start a winning streak in the league after last week’s Derby victory. Xavi has already made his mark in the first two games and will be looking to stay unbeaten as manager, but it won’t be easy against a tough Yellow Submarine. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 15

Date/Time: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Estadio de la Cerámica (forever El Madrigal in our hearts), Villarreal, Spain

Referee: César Soto Grado

VAR: José Luis Munuera Montero

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN 5 (Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

