Jordi Alba picks up injury during Barcelona’s clash with Villarreal

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba became the latest player to succumb to injury during Saturday’s La Liga clash at Villarreal.

The 32-year-old hobbled off in the 70th minute and was replaced by Oscar Mingueza for the final part of the game at El Madrigal.

Alba appeared to have suffered some kind of muscle injury to his left leg but it’s not clear yet how serious the problem might be.

Xavi said after the game that Alba had been struggling earlier in the game but decided to continue. He told reporters, “Jordi Alba already told me he was having discomfort at half time, but he wanted to stay on. He made an important effort to continue on the pitch.”

Barca do have a week until they play again which does give Alba some time to recover. The team’s next game is in a week’s time against Real Betis at the Camp Nou.

Xavi could turn to Alejandro Balde if Alba is forced onto the sidelines. The youngster was back with Barca B this weekend and came on as a substitute in Saturday’s defeat to San Fernando.

Alba joins Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, and Martin Braithwaite on the club’s lengthy injury list.