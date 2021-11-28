Xavi says Villarreal did not deserve to lose to Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi admitted his team got lucky against Villarreal on Saturday after picking up a first away win of the season in La Liga.

Frenkie de Jong put Barca ahead but Villarreal leveled through Samuel Chukwueze and looked the more dangerous team in the closing stages.

However, late goals from Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho gave Barca all three points and handed Xavi a second win in a row as first-team coach in La Liga.

Here’s what he made of the game.

“We dominated less than I expected but in the end we found the goal from Memphis. We have played against a good team and we have defended well but they have scored the goal from a silly throw-in. They are three golden points,” he said. “Villarreal did not deserve to lose today. It was a very close game. It is the game, of the three that I have managed, that we have dominated the least and have deserved to win the least. “We have to play better. We have to dominate more, overcome the pressure ... but we are on the right track. We will give everything, it will not be for sacrifice and work. They are three vital points.”

Xavi was also asked about rumors he wants Barca to sign Ferran Torres but said only, “it’s not the moment to speak about signings as we celebrate a win with the players we have here at the moment.”