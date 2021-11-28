Villarreal 1-3 FC Barcelona: Away win with character - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have finally collected their first away win of the 2021/22 season and in doing to have extended their unbeaten run against the Yellow Submarine to an incredible 28 games.

Memphis does it again! - FC Barcelona

Against Villarreal, Memphis scored in his fourth league game in a row. He now has eight in total, making him second top goalscorer in the championship, topped only by Karim Benzema.

Ez Abde shines in first start for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Tacking, taking men on, crossing and even heading onto the crossbar… We had a bit of everything from Ez Abde in his first ever senior start in a blaugrana jersey. And he even played a role in the first goal of the night against Villarreal.

Xavi hails 'golden Barcelona win' away at Villarreal - Football Espana

Barcelona boss Xavi believes his side were fortunate to pick up a 3-1 La Liga win away at Villarreal in Saturday night action. Three points at El Madrigal means the Catalan giants have now secured six points from two league games under the former Spanish international. However, they were forced to survive a late scare as Samuel Chukwueze’s leveller cancelled out Frenkie de Jong’s controversial opening goal.

Marc Cucurella admits he'd like to return to Barcelona some day - Football Espana

Marc Cucurella has revealed that he’d like to return to Barcelona at some point in his career. Cucurella joined Brighton for €18m from Getafe this past summer, but speaking to DAZN in comments carried by Diario Sport admitted he’s pained to have never played at Camp Nou as a Barcelona player.

Barcelona are tracking the River Plate forward Julian Alvarez - SPORT

As Barcelona try to sign Manchester City's Ferran Torres, their top target to strengthen their attack, other names continue to be linked with the Catalan club. One of those players is the River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, with Esport3's Oriol Domenech reporting Barça's interest in the youngster.