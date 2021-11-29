Jordi Alba expected to be fit for Barcelona vs Real Betis

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba is expected to be fit for Saturday’s La Liga clash against Real Betis at the Camp Nou despite being forced out of the win over Villarreal with an injury.

The Catalans have not issued an update on Alba’s condition which suggests it’s not too serious and Diario AS reckon he will be back for the weekend’s clash.

Alba asked to go off on the hour after feeling discomfort throughout the game but the report reckons he does not have a muscle injury and will be fine in 48 hours after popping a few anti-inflammatories.

Sergio Busquets is also fine despite being on the end of a very nasty challenge from Dani Parejo in the opening minutes of the game. He also avoided a booking which would have brought a one-game ban.

Barca had a recovery session on Sunday after the 3-1 win at Villarreal but the players now have two days off, as there’s no midweek game this week. The squad will return to training on Wednesday.