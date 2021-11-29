Nabil Fekir set to miss Barcelona clash for Real Betis

Nabil Fekir, one of Real Betis’s most important players, will not be able to take the pitch as they take on FC Barcelona next Saturday due to yellow card accumulation.

He will serve a one match ban after getting booked during Betis’s 3-1 win over Levante today. He picked up the yellow in the 71st minute, when his team was winning 2-1. He would then assist Juanmi in the 78th before being substituted by Diego Lainez in injury time.

Fekir has been Betis’s most used player this season and is a key piece, acting as a playmaker for los verdiblancos.

He’s a French international who joined from Olympique Lyonnais in 2019.

In addition, Héctor Bellerín will also be unavailable due to a red card he got while taking part in Betis’s 3-0 win over Elche on the 21st.

Betis currently sit 5th in the table, four points ahead of Barcelona in seventh, although the Catalans do have a game in hand. Both are on a two-game winning streak. The match at Camp Nou will be hugely important if Xavi’s men want to at least register a top fourth finish this season.

Barcelona are still navigating an injury crisis, with Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Sergio Agüero, Ansu Fati, and Sergi Roberto out injured. In addition, Dani Alves, Álex Collado, and Moussa Wagué are unable as they are not registered. The latter is also injured.

Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets are one card away from suspension.

For Betis, there are no injuries or suspension risks to report.