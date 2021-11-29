Recovery session after Villarreal win - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona squad were back at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Sunday for a recovery workout following Saturday’s 3-1 win in Villarreal. The session was used to get their bodies in back in condition after the exertions of playing and the long coach journey back afterwards.

The week ahead at FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Following the 3-1 win in Villarreal, FC Barcelona now have the rare luxury ahead of a week without midweek fixtures in the build-up to Saturday’s game at home to Betis.

Frenkie de Jong back on target - FC Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong hadn’t scored for Barça since the Copa del Rey Final against Athletic Club on April 17, which topped off his most prolific season yet, with seven goals in all competitions.

Barça celebrates a historical first with five players nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or - FC Barcelona

The blaugranas set yet another record as the first women's team with five nominees - Alexia Putellas, Lieke Martens, Jennifer Hermoso, Sandra Paños and Irene Paredes

Barcelona now know how much Manchester City want for Ferran Torres - SPORT

Barcelona have worked quietly on the signing of Ferran Torres in recent months, but there's no longer any need for discretion. All the cards are now on the table and Barça and Manchester City will try and find an agreement that satisfied all parties.

Barça also asked about Manchester United forward Anthony Martial - SPORT

With negotiations with Manchester City over Ferran just getting started, Barça took advantage of their recent trip to Manchester to also ask about Anthony Martial, who plays on the other side of town for United.