Dani Alves: Messi’s the best but Christian Eriksen deserves the Ballon d’Or

Barcelona defender Dani Alves has been asked for his thoughts on the 2021 Ballon d’Or with the winner set to be announced later today at a ceremony in Paris.

The Brazilian thinks the Golden Ball should be given to Christian Eriksen because it would send a “strong message” to the footballing world.

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020 while playing for Denmark after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Dane received CPR and was shocked with a defibrillator before being taken to hospital.

The former Tottenham man was subsequently fitted with a heart-starting device and discharged from hospital, although he is not permitted to play again for Inter this season.

Alves thinks it would be a good idea to give Eriksen the award even though former teammate Lionel Messi is the best player in the world.

“Eriksen deserves the Ballon d’Or this year,” he said. “For what he’s been through.” “It would be a strong message for the whole world of football, people would have more sensitivity. “Messi is the best, he has been for 20 years, but it would be nice for everyone if Eriksen won it.”

The Brazilian also spoke about life back at Barcelona. Alves has been training with the first team but can’t play competitively until January. However, he is being tipped to make his first appearance since his return in the friendly against Boca Juniors on December 14.

“The feeling of having returned to Barcelona is different, the situation is more difficult and we must try to do things well,” he explained. “We are in a phase of reconstruction, the club has to start again.” Source | Football Italia

Messi is expected to win the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record seventh time and claim top spot ahead of rivals such as Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.