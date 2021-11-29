Barcelona midfielder Pedri wins 2021 Kopa Trophy

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has won the Kopa Trophy at the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The award is handed out to the best Under-21 player and goes to the 19-year-old after a stellar season for club and country.

Pedri was one of 10 nominees and beat off competition from players including Jude Bellingham, Mason Greenwood, Bukayo Saka, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

The youngster burst into the Barca team in 2020-21 after arriving from Las Palmas and became a regular, helping the Catalan giants win the Copa del Rey. He also played a key role for Spain at Euro 2020 and won silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

The teenager follows in the footsteps of Kylian Mbppe and Matthijs de Ligt who have both previously won the Kopa Trophy.

It’s the second individual award in a week for Pedri. He won the Golden Boy award last week, becoming the first Barca player since Lionel Messi to claim the prize

Pedri was also shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or and was ranked in 24th place. Not bad going by the youngster.

19 years old and already between the 24 best players in the world.

Congrats, @Pedri!#BallondOr https://t.co/V1iFzUCIXb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 29, 2021

The midfielder is currently out injured after suffering a relapse of a thigh injury and is not expected back until January 2022.

Congratulations, Pedri!