Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins Women’s Ballon d’Or

Barcelona Femeni captain Alexia Putellas has won the 2021 women’s Ballon d’Or after playing a key role in a phenomenal season for the club.

Alexia was part of the incredible team that swept everything before them last season, winning the Champions League, the league and the Copa de la Reina.

Barca Femeni’s dominance meant that five players were shortlisted for the award with Lieke Martens, Jennifer Hermoso, Sandra Paños and Irene Paredes joining Alexia.

It’s no surprise to see the captain, and reigning UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, finish top of the pile because she is quite simply the best player in the world.

Barca fans can also look forward to many more years of Alexia. The skipper put pen to paper on a new Barca contract back in October and extended her contract with the club until 30 June, 2024.

Congratulations, Alexia!