Pedri uses Ballon d’Or award ceremony speech to promote environmental causes

Barcelona’s young midfielder Pedri used his platform at the Ballon d’Or gala to promote environmental causes and send support to those affected by a volcano in his native archipelago.

The youngster won the Kopa Award for best young player, and the Spanish international used his acceptance speech in part to promote important causes.

Pedri reminded people of the importance of using less plastic and said that recycling was crucial to help the environment.

His speech touched on many topics as he thanked those who helped him and sent support for those who need it.

“Thanks to everyone at Barça, all my coaches, all my teammates, especially the captains, who made it all easier - like Lionel Messi, who is here, thank you for all the help you gave me.

“I dedicate this award to my family, who always gave me advice” he said.

Messi was club captain when Pedri broke through for Barcelona last season. Moving onto a more somber, but still important, topic Pedri spoke about the recent eruption in La Palma, in the Canary Islands. Pedri is from a nearby island in the same Spanish archipelago.

“I want to make a special mention for the people in the island of La Palma, who are going through a tough time,” he said, sending his support to those affected by the volcano.

