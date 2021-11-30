Alexia wins 2021 Ballon d'Or - FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d’Or 2021. The midfielder was named as the world player of the year in Paris on Monday night, where she was joined four team-mates who were also among the nominees (Paños, Paredes, Hermoso and Martens)

Pedri wins another award by taking Kopa Trophy - FC Barcelona

What a 2021 this is for Pedri. He may be out injured right now, but the Canary Islander is keeping himself busy collecting trophies. After being named in the Best XI of the European Championship, winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics, and being named Golden Boy by Tuttosport, Pedro González López has collected the Kopa Trophy for the world’s best player under the age of 21.

Messi wins Ballon d’Or - FC Barcelona

Leo Messi has won yet another Ballon d’Or. After a year in which France Football did not name a winner due to Covid-19, the Argentinian has been revealed as the world player of the year for 2021.

Two more kick off times confirmed - FC Barcelona

Two more kick off times have been confirmed for FC Barcelona with La Liga confirming the dates for weeks 18 and 19 of the league against Elche and Mallorca.

Barcelona set up meeting with Olmo's agent ahead of possible move - Football Espana

Barcelona are said to be set to meet the representatives Dani Olmo ahead of a possible transfer. Olmo was linked with Barca in the summer transfer window, and they actually made contact with RB Leipzig amid the departure of Antoine Griezmann, but it was too late.

Barcelona propose ambitious Cabral deal amid financial struggles - Football Espana

Barcelona continue to be linked with Barcelona Basel frontman Arthur Cabral. The Blaugrana are searching for ways to improve their squad during the transfer window, though they face a difficult task. As things stand, Barca are unable to sign players due to being too close their La Liga salary cap.

Roberto's future remains uncertain amid lack of Barca contract talks - Football Espana

Sergi Roberto continues to get closer to the end of his current Barcelona contract. Roberto is out of contract at Camp Nou at the end of the season, and there has been little movement in the way of talks over a new deal. The 29-year-old has been a fine servant for Barca since arriving as a youngster in 2006, but he now faces the prospect of having to leave.

Barcelona learn extent of Alba injury after Villarreal win - Football Espana

Barcelona have received an update on Jordi Alba’s injury. Alba started for Barca during their controversial win over Villarreal on Saturday evening. The Blaugrana won the clash 3-1, but for the second week running, they could count themselves lucky over a decision or two.