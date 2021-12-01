Pedri: 500 glorious days - FC Barcelona

It sometimes feels like he’s been in the team forever, Barça, but it’s only 517 days since Pedri signed for the club on 1 July 2020, although because the coronavirus delayed things in the 2019/20 season, he’d have to wait until 12 September 2020 before Ronald Koeman played him in a friendly against Gimnàstic Tarragona. That was 444 days ago and the Canary Islander was still only 17.

Alexia Putellas scores for La Roja in 8-0 defeat of Scotland 24 hours after winning Ballon d'Or - Football Espana

Alexia Putellas scored for La Roja in their 8-0 defeat of Scotland on Tuesday evening 24 hours after winning the Ballon d’Or. The Barcelona forward collected her award at the ceremony in Paris last night, but made it to La Cartuja in Seville in time to suit up for an important World Cup Qualifier.

Chelsea and Liverpool credited with interest in Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo - Football Espana

Ronald Araujo is an exciting player. The Uruguayan centre-back has won the hearts of Barcelona fans through his committed, tenacious and passionate performances. He combines a powerful physique with a cool head on the ball, as well as an ability to contribute in the final third and score important goals.

Barcelona speaking with Chelsea about signing both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech - Football Espana

Barcelona are hard at work to reinforce the squad ahead of the January transfer window. Xavi wants to bring in a forward who can make a difference in the final third and Barcelona, according to Diario Sport, are paying close attention to two options that could possibly come from Chelsea.

Ansu Fati working overtime to be fit in time for Barcelona's must-win tie with Bayern Munich - Football Espana

Ansu Fati, according to Marca, is determined to return in time to partake in the game. Xavi gave his players Monday and Tuesday off this week, but Fati is working like a demon to recover in time for next Wednesday’s must-win fixture. The teenager is suffering from an injury to the hamstring of his left leg.