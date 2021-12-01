Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto set to undergo surgery

Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday that Sergi Roberto is to have surgery on a thigh injury.

Roberto hasn’t played since the 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in October and now looks set for a significant spell on the sidelines.

Here’s the club’s official statement.

“The first team player Sergi Roberto will under surgery in the coming days for the injury he sustained to his rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh. “The procedure will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen in Turku, Finland under the supervision of the club’s medical staff. When the surgery has been carried out, the club will issue a new press release.” Source | FC Barcelona

Roberto has made 12 appearances this season in all competitions but has yet to feature under new coach Xavi.

It’s been reported he could now miss four months of the season which means he may not be back until sometime in April 2022.

Roberto’s future at the club is also a little uncertain. The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the campaign and yet to agree a new deal.