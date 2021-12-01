Gerard Pique: I’d rather die than go to Madrid

One of the many changes that has changed in modern football is a player's willingness to join a rival. It seems to happen more and more, but one player who won’t take that step is our very own Gerard Pique.

The Barcelona legend answered the question as to if he would consider joining bitter rival Real Madrid this week. Leaving no doubts with his response.

“It’s absolutely impossible. There’s nothing. I’d rather die than go to Madrid.”

Pique was also asked about Messi leaving for PSG and commented on his Ballon d’Or victory.

“It was a very hard day. We have shared 16 years of strips together,” he explained. “He’s almost like a brother. It was on a personal level. This year things have not started well because we have lost the best in history. “Yesterday he won the Ballon d’Or showing that he is the best in history.” Pique | Source

The defender also spoke about what it’s like having former teammate Xavi as his boss. He added, “It puts added pressure on me to have Xavi as a coach, you don’t want to let him down.”