Barcelona defender Jordi Alba ruled out until 2022 with injury - report

If there are two things that don’t pair well together, it’s an older player having a muscle injury and cold weather. Barcelona’s Jordi Alba found that out the hard way on Wednesday with trying to play through a muscle injury and instead aggravating it in the process.

LATEST NEWS | @JordiAlba has right hamstring discomfort. His recovery will determine his availability.



The Spanish international was forced to come off in the first half having aggravated the injury on a play in the box. According to reports, the defender will likely be out till at least the start of the new year and will miss games against Osasuna, Elche, and Sevilla.

Missing three La Liga matches won’t make life easy on Xavi, but it’s essential to getting Alba fit in time for a vital stretch run in the league. Barcelona needs all the reinforcement they can get to attempt to secure a top-four spot in the league and a guaranteed Champions League spot in 2022.