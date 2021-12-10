Riqui Puig sends message to Barcelona fans after UCL exit

Riqui Puig has sent a pretty heartfelt message to Barcelona fans after Wednesday’s Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The midfielder, who came on as a substitute at the Allianz Arena, has posted a couple of photos of himself as a child supporting Barcelona with his family.

Puig admits he’s not used to having to suffer as a Barcelona fan but has called on supporters to be united and help the Catalan giants find their way back to the top.

Here’s what he wrote on Twitter.

“Those of us who have been culers since I was a child like my family and I are not used to hard times like yesterday, when we only saw the club of my life win and celebrate titles like the Champions League of Paris in 2006 with my father and my brother,” he wrote. “But I am sure we will rise with the help of all and return to the place we deserve, among the best in Europe. Now more than ever we must be united and return to what made us unique. Players and staff will leave their skin to achieve this! Long live Barça!”

Barcelona may have to wait a long time to enjoy success in Europe’s top competition once again, with the priority now to find a way to qualify for next season’s Champions League after a tough start to the 2021-22 campaign.