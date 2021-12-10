Arsenal 0-4 FC Barcelona: Into the UWCL quarter finals as group winners - FC Barcelona

It’s all decided! Barça will be going into the next round as group winners after winning all five of the games played so far! Their latest victim was Arsenal, in the impressive Emirates Stadium, where great football and great goals from Aitana, Jenni Hermoso (x2) and Rolfo secured a 4-0 win.

Recovery session - FC Barcelona

Following the defeat in Munich, the Barça first team were back at the training ground on Thursday to prepare for the trip to Pamplona, home of Osasuna, on Sunday.

Six possible Europa League opponents - FC Barcelona

Following Thursday’s Europa League games, Barça now know that they could meet any one of six possible opponents in the knockout round play offs, in which the eight runners-up from the group stage will play the eight teams that finished third in the Champions League.

Jordi Alba, Memphis and Sergi Roberto medical announcements - FC Barcelona

Alba and Memphis picked up injuries against Bayern, while Sergi Roberto has undergone surgery in Finland

Àlex Collado loaned to Granada - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Granada CF have reached an agreement in principle for the loan of Àlex Collado until the end of the season. The player joined the club in the summer of 2010 when he was just 11 years old. He rose up through the youth ranks and eventually became party of Barça B, and later its captain.