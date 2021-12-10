Who could Barcelona face in the Europa League?

Barcelona will discover who they will face in the Europa League on Monday when the draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Catalan giants have dropped into Europe’s second tier competition and will now face a knockout play-off round over two legs which will take place in February.

Monday’s draw sees the eight teams that have dropped out of the Champions League face the eight teams that finished as runners-up in the Europa League group stages.

The winners of the ties will then go on and join the eight teams that finished as Europa League group winners in the last 16 of the competition.

And here’s who Barcelona could face:

Rangers FC

Napoli

Olympiacos

Lazio

Braga

Dinamo Zagreb

The first leg is due to be played at the Camp Nou on February 17 with the return one week later on February 24.

Already through to the last 16 as group winners are: Lyon, Monaco, Spartak Moscow, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Red Star, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United.