Junior Firpo blasts Koeman, accuses former Barcelona boss of lying

Junior Firpo didn’t hold back this week when asked about Ronald Koeman. The former Barcelona man only spent two years at the club and wasn’t all that friendly with Koeman.

Firpo goes on to call Koeman a liar and calls him out for not respecting the players. Some pretty honest quotes from the Leeds United man.

“I asked Koeman for explanations why I was not playing until one day he started to lie to me,” he said. “At that point, when the coach starts to lie to you, you realise they’re misleading you... why keep asking for explanations if at the end of the day they’re going to mislead you time and again? “He lied to me because he said things that made no sense, that I was training badly, contaminating the group. Things like that. You can ask anyone at the club at the time and they will agree with me. “There was a lack of respect, not just to me but to other players. I will never understand that, after a game, when the substitutes train the next day, Koeman stayed in his office while we were training.” Firpo | Source

The defender ended up leaving Barca in the summer and heading to the Premier League. He’s not the only player to have hit out at Koeman, as Miralem Pjanic has also some harsh criticism of the way he was treated by the Dutchman.